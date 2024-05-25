Watch Now
Severe weather likely Sunday

Strong storms with hail, wind, heavy rain
Posted at 5:23 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 17:23:22-04

After a pretty quiet Saturday, we turn our attention to Sunday as severe weather is expected for at least part of the day. We have a large and strong low pressure barreling past Colorado now and moving toward the Ohio Valley. The overnight and early morning should be calm, but if we get sunshine, that may make the situation worse and add unneeded heat to the atmosphere.

Right now, it is looking like two main lines coming through. The first will be early afternoon with a greater threat for large hail with this line. At any point, the rain could be extremely heavy and winds will be up, too. The second line looks to not be an issue until late night, midnight or later. This second line looks to hold less hail, but have a slightly higher risk for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.

Nearly our entire viewing area will be under an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) tomorrow. Eastern KY will be in the Slight Risk. Very heavy rain plus past high rain totals could lead to some flooding concerns especially in southern KY. Please stay weather aware Sunday and have ways to receive watches and warnings throughout the day and if you have outdoor plans, have a plan B.

Memorial day will still hold scattered storm chances, but much less strong. Eventually, we get the sun back and quiet weather next week as we cool off to the 70s again. Stay safe this holiday weekend!

