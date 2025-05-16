Severe weather likely today

This Friday morning is underway and we're tracking the potential for severe weather through much of the day. A few thundershowers have kicked off the day, but the bulk of the storm action likely won't arrive until this afternoon and evening, but it comes in a few different waves.

Most of the state of Kentucky and our viewing area is under a Moderate risk (level 4) for severe weather, while the eastern half of our area is under an Enhanced risk (level 3). The threats are still damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. There is also the chance to see flash flooding due to rounds of heavy rain. Rain totals could exceed two inches in places by tonight. Have ways to receive warnings as it will likely be an active weather day.

Once this cold front passes, the rain/storm chance will end and we'll see some slightly cooler temperatures into the weekend. A shower may linger very early Saturday, but the remainder of the day will be dry with increasing sunshine. Sunday looks great, too. Stay weather aware!