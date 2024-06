Stay weather aware today. We start the morning off with a few light shower chances, but storms start to spark up in our early afternoon along a cold front, continuing throughout the day and into the evening. Most of central Kentucky is under a slight risk (level 2), with our main threats including high winds and heavy rainfall. After the cold front moves through, our dew points will drop a bit for Monday with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s.

Keep your eyes on the sky and stay cool!