Shot at flurries tonight

After a very active Saturday, our Sunday has been calmer, but not much nicer. We have started to dry out at least in the Lexington area, but eastern KY has still seen lots of light rain showers through much of the day. The cold air has arrived and we will continue to see dropping temperatures tonight with the chance for a few snow flurries fluttering around. This will not be a snow event, but we might see the flurries pick up to a snow shower at times. Everything wraps up early in the morning and we will be left with clouds which will eventually clear out later in the day. Some sun will help us to warm to the low 40s on Monday and into the low 50s by Tuesday. The temperature trend will keep right around average this week as we roll into a nice sunny and dry stretch for a change. This will be a nice week to do anything outdoors. Enjoy!