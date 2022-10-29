Rain chances for the next two days

We are coming off of a dry, sunny stretch of weather this week, but we are needing some rain, and fortunately for us we should see some starting Sunday. A cold front is inching up from the Arklatex (Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas) area and it is already sending us clouds. We will stay dry tonight, but skies will turn mostly cloudy setting us up for a cloudy, gray, rainy Sunday.

Prepare the umbrellas when you wake up because showers should start in the morning and last throughout the day off and on. It won't be a washout, but there could be some moderate, soaking showers at times which is what we need. The best/heaviest rain will likely stay west of I-65. As the low pressure departs Monday it will continue to send us drizzly rain showers through Monday too, eventually wrapping up late evening. So Trick-or-Treat time may be a bit wet. Rain totals by the end of Monday will be between half an inch and one inch for most. Eastern KY will likely stay below a quarter of an inch.

Temperatures will be in the 60s while rain is around and even through midweek, then we take off back up into the low 70s starting Thursday. It looks as though there are a few more rain chances into early November as well.