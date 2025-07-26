Showers and heat on tap for the weekend

Our hot and humid weather pattern will continue through the weekend with a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. Our highs will reach the lower 90s with heat indices reaching triple digits for some of us. Our best rain chances will come in the afternoon and decrease through the evening hours. Sunday follows the same pattern with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices in the upper 90s. Our temperatures will continue to increase throughout the week, with the only relief coming from scattered afternoon showers.