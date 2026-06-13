Showers and storms for Sunday

Our weather so far this weekend has been quiet and lovely with a lot of sun. Clouds are moving in this evening in preparation for our next weather-maker which is a cold front. The front won't usher rain in until overnight. Expect scattered showers plus some thunder through the night and into Sunday morning. Some rain will be heavy at times, but the threat for strong storms remains well west of Lexington. A few spotty showers will continue through Sunday afternoon as clouds remain and temperatures warm into the upper 70s. The humidity will also be sticking around, but the front will help to clear the air into early week. Both Monday and Tuesday will be lovely days with sun, low humidity and cooler air temperatures. Rain chances will return late work week as we warm back into the 80s.