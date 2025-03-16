Showers and storms linger Sunday

After a very wet and active day on Saturday, drier conditions are on the way. A few showers and storms will linger throughout your Sunday morning, and temperatures will begin to fall throughout the day. High temperatures, tomorrow, will be much cooler thanks to the passing cold front. The start of the new work week will actually be nice and dry again, but much cooler. Monday's high temperatures will only be in the mid 50s, but we'll warm up toward 70 again Tuesday and Wednesday. Another chilly blast will be upon us late in the week, too.

Have a great day!