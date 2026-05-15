Showers and storms on Saturday

After a quiet end to our work week, we will begin to see some changes into the weekend. Clouds should be on the increase tonight with lows milder and only down to the upper 50s. For Saturday, scattered showers and storms will be around off and on, but there will be a few dry hours. Skies are mostly likely to remain pretty cloudy. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, it just won't be covering the state like we need it to. Any thunderstorm we see tomorrow will hold the potential to produce torrential rain as well as strong wind gusts. Most of our viewing area will be included in a marginal risk for severe storms. The system will leave drier weather in it's wake on Sunday, but this is no cold front. In fact, temperatures will really soar on Sunday. Highs should reach the upper 80s in the afternoon followed by 90 degrees on Monday! A few more scattered rain/storm chances sit in the 8 day forecast.