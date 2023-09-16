Watch Now
Showers and storms possible this weekend

Isolated showers in late afternoon/evening
Game Day forecast
Game Day forecast
Rain chances
High temps
Posted at 6:38 AM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 06:38:59-04

Happy Saturday! The weekend will be a bit cloudier than the past few days with some rain chances moving in this afternoon/evening. We start off the day with cooler temperatures in the 50s and partly cloudy skies. Our southern counties deal with a bit more cloud cover with some isolated shower chances through the afternoon. More widespread rain and shower chances move into our northern counties starting in our late afternoon/evening. The rain and storm chances continue into our overnight hours and early morning on Sunday. Highs today will reach the upper 70s/low 80s today and tomorrow before warmer temperatures move back in.

