Showers and storms return Thursday

After a quiet start to the work week, weather wise, we have the chance to see some more rain and even a storm or two for Thursday. Overnight, we'll keep mostly cloudy and mostly dry. Thursday begins with a shower possible, but much of the storm activity won't get together until the afternoon. There is chance we could even see a strong or severe storm mainly in southeastern KY where a slight risk sits. Once we get past Thursday, we get the effects of high pressure again and that will help to clear skies out for Friday and most of the weekend. Rain chances remain low through Saturday and Sunday (around 20%). Overall, our temperature trend will keep on the warm side, running in the low to mid 70s for most of the 8 day forecast.