Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Showers and storms the next few days

Strong storms possible Wed/Thur
Rain chances
Stormtracker
Rain chances
Severe risk Wednesday
Severe risk Thursday
8a_1wbms.jpg
Posted at 2:29 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 14:29:53-04

Happy Tuesday! It has been a gloomy day throughout the Bluegrass with on and off showers and clouds. It will be much of the same into Wednesday with even stronger storm potential moving in late Wednesday night. Showers and storms will continue into Thursday morning due to a stalled cold front across the Ohio River Valley. More heavy rain and strong storms will be move in along another cold front Thursday evening with the possibility of some becoming severe. Highs will remain in the upper 60s/ low 70s throughout the week.

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18