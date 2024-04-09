Showers and storms the next few days

Happy Tuesday! It has been a gloomy day throughout the Bluegrass with on and off showers and clouds. It will be much of the same into Wednesday with even stronger storm potential moving in late Wednesday night. Showers and storms will continue into Thursday morning due to a stalled cold front across the Ohio River Valley. More heavy rain and strong storms will be move in along another cold front Thursday evening with the possibility of some becoming severe. Highs will remain in the upper 60s/ low 70s throughout the week.

Have a great evening!