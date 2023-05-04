Showers around for Oaks and Derby

What a lovely Thursday it has been leading up to Oaks and the Kentucky Derby! We have had plenty of sunshine today along with light winds and warmer temperatures pushing into the upper 60s. As we approach the eventful weekend, unfortunately, we're back to tracking some rain. A low pressure will be rolling in from the west and will send us a few showers later on Friday.

Tomorrow morning will be nice with sun and that will help temperatures bump up pretty quickly, but clouds then move in for the afternoon. Rain showers are expected to begin west/Louisville around evening commute time (and The Kentucky Oaks race time) then move toward Lexington in the overnight stretch into Saturday morning. At this time, most of the weather models are predicting less rain for both Friday and Saturday which is great for horse racing fans. Derby day should hold several clouds and high temperatures in the low 70s with a shower early on, then dry for much of the day.

Sunday does look to hold the best chance for rain for the weekend. Next week, we'll get back to some June-like warmth as the temperature trend swings in the upward direction to above average. Afternoon highs should reach the low 80s by Tuesday.