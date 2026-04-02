Showers around on Good Friday

The start to April has certainly been a warm one with temperatures well into the 80s and more warm air is coming up for Friday and Saturday. The weather pattern is still stuck in a more active mode with daily chances for rain and thunderstorms tonight through the weekend. The chance for strong to severe storms will remain low, but the wind has been consistent and any storm we see may produce some stronger gusts. Rain totals for the next few days will be between half and inch and one inch, but the activity will be pretty hit and miss. Afternoon high temperatures should work up to the low 80s both Friday and Saturday, but a cold front will push our highs back down to the 50s by Easter Sunday. The forecast still looks cool into next week.