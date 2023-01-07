Showers around on Sunday

Another weekend is well underway and what we thought was going to be a gloomy Saturday turned into a nice day with sunshine! The rain remained well to our south in Tennessee, however, tomorrow may be a different story. Either way, Sunday won't be a washout as just a few more nuisance showers will be gracing us through the day and most of the rain will stick to southern/southeastern KY. Rain totals look to be less than a quarter of an inch. Places in central KY, again, may see nothing to trace amounts of rain. Sunday's high temperatures, with many clouds, will only make it to the mid 40s. A very stray snow flurry may mix with showers around Lexington at times, but don't count on it causing any issues at all.

As we head into a new work week we have some sunshine coming back through early week. The temperature trend will remain slightly above normal with highs in the mid 40s but increasing to the low and mid 50s by mid week. Another weather-maker is expected later in the week with the potential for some rain/snow mixing. We'll have to wait and see how that plays out.