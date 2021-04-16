Showers Around This Weekend

It's a nice and dry start to the weekend, and we'll remain dry the rest of today, but changes are coming for the weekend. Tonight, we won't be as cold, so there's no risk for widespread frost, we'll dip into the low 40s. Saturday will start off with a couple of rain showers and we'll see some more scattered around throughout the day, but there isn't a whole lot of dynamics nor warmth with this system, so the rain totals will remain low.

We will have times where the showers are very light and few and far between, but the cooler temperatures will make it more of an "enjoy the indoors" type weekend. Sunday looks to be just a bit better with a chance to see some sun peeks at least in the morning. The afternoon will bring us another shot at picking up some rain showers and maybe a rumble of thunder west of I-65, but no widespread thunderstorm event. Again, rain totals will be low so the weekend will certainly not be a washout.

Heading into next week, don't look for much warmer air. The high temperature trend will stay between the 50s and low 60s. Wednesday should be the coolest day of the week with highs in the low 50s and even a couple of models showing the small chance of snowflakes.