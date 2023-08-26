Saturday's showers bring a cooler Sunday

Today has been much less active than yesterday in the weather department, however, we do still have some showers and thunder around. This action should fade with the evening and by nighttime, we'll be calmer and dry out some. The cooler air from the cold front will arrive for Sunday! Air temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon instead of the 90s and triple digits! A stray shower in southern KY from the departing front is still possible in the afternoon tomorrow, otherwise we will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy.

Monday looks great as well as we welcome back more sun, but keep the heat and humidity low. The temperature trend will move toward the mid 80s by late week (Friday) and then take off to the upper 80s by next weekend. In the between time, we could get as low as the upper 70s on Thursday with low temperatures in the upper 50s. How's that for a little taste of fall? We will also be watching the tropics as they seem to be a bit more active this week and this time of year.