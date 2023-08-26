Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Saturday's showers bring a cooler Sunday

Lower humidity, too!
370288156_672297881490607_7731578519708068654_n.jpg
wlex
370288156_672297881490607_7731578519708068654_n.jpg
371313531_683776786941027_1881624934117805912_n.jpg
370714585_1039048354128211_7737397925378845221_n.jpg
Posted at 5:12 PM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 17:15:29-04

Today has been much less active than yesterday in the weather department, however, we do still have some showers and thunder around. This action should fade with the evening and by nighttime, we'll be calmer and dry out some. The cooler air from the cold front will arrive for Sunday! Air temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon instead of the 90s and triple digits! A stray shower in southern KY from the departing front is still possible in the afternoon tomorrow, otherwise we will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy.

Monday looks great as well as we welcome back more sun, but keep the heat and humidity low. The temperature trend will move toward the mid 80s by late week (Friday) and then take off to the upper 80s by next weekend. In the between time, we could get as low as the upper 70s on Thursday with low temperatures in the upper 50s. How's that for a little taste of fall? We will also be watching the tropics as they seem to be a bit more active this week and this time of year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth