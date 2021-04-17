Showers Chances Lessen for Sunday

Plenty of cloud cover kept our Saturday on the gloomy side, but temperatures made it into the upper 50s at least, so it's not quite as raw feeling as the past couple of days. We can't let our guards down though because more cool weather is still to come. As we head into the night, we will see the rain showers end and the clouds clear some. Temperatures are headed for the upper 30s tonight which is warmer than frost risk but it will still be a cool start to our Sunday. The good news is that we'll welcome more sunshine coming up not only Sunday but through the first part of the new work week too. Rain chances are down to 20% for Sunday as most of the rain will stick west of us.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and sunny, but some more action heads our way for mid week. Not only do we have the chance to see some rain, but maybe even a few snow flakes or sleet trying to mix in at times as a potent cold front rolls through. This cold front will drop our temperatures a good 20 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday making it feel downright cold all day. We will improve for late week as we turn dry again and the mercury moderates as well.