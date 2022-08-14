Showers continue into Monday

Our weekend is wrapping up on a slightly more active note. The showers today have been hit and miss so you may not have seen a shower at all today. We said that would be likely and it looks like the same type weather pattern will push us into a new work week. Tonight expect most of the showers to dwindle as clouds remain so that will kick off Monday on a sort of gloomy note. Clouds and rain won't be the whole story of the day though. As the low pressure continues pressing southeast, we'll see a few wrap-around rain showers and maybe a storm, but the action, like today, will be spotty. Winds will shift to the north so that will bring our dew points down again and temperatures follow.

Highs Monday will top out around 80 degrees and maybe even upper 70s for Tuesday. No 90s are in the extended forecast so we can expect a nicer-feeling week at least (low 80s). Unfortunately, the weather trend doesn't keep calm. Toward late week, we see the rain and storm chances begin to ramp up again. Daily rain showers will take a break Thursday then be around Friday through the weekend.