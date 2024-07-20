Showers continue through the weekend

After a decent, warm, dry start to our weekend, we've seen more showers and even a few thunderstorms develop in southern KY today. As we head on into the night, many of these showers will fade, but Sunday will keep the action around. Many of the heavy downpours will be few and far between, but more of us should see some sort of rainfall. Moving into the new work week, we have multiple rounds of rain and storms to track. Some will bring heavy rain and totals could near 1.5 inches by the end of the week. We are still in great need of rain. The temperatures will keep in the 80s instead of the 90s so it will be a bit more on track for normal or average for late July.