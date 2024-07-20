Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Showers continue through the weekend

Next week looks more active
450047865_468863512524110_3384884813299677159_n.jpg
wlex
450047865_468863512524110_3384884813299677159_n.jpg
450072064_473353545424702_3561654712145681174_n.jpg
Posted at 6:13 PM, Jul 20, 2024

After a decent, warm, dry start to our weekend, we've seen more showers and even a few thunderstorms develop in southern KY today. As we head on into the night, many of these showers will fade, but Sunday will keep the action around. Many of the heavy downpours will be few and far between, but more of us should see some sort of rainfall. Moving into the new work week, we have multiple rounds of rain and storms to track. Some will bring heavy rain and totals could near 1.5 inches by the end of the week. We are still in great need of rain. The temperatures will keep in the 80s instead of the 90s so it will be a bit more on track for normal or average for late July.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18