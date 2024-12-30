Showers for New Year's Eve

Happy Monday! The sunshine finally returned today with highs in the 50s! But, the gloominess returns for your New Year's Eve. Overnight showers and even a few thundershowers will be possible. Winds may get gusty at times as well. The isolated showers and storms are due to an incoming cold front, which will bring in some chilly weather for the start of the New Year. Showers will continue throughout the day, and by late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, a few flurries will be possible. We drop to the 30s for the start of January.

Have a great evening!

