Showers for the first day of Meteorological Summer

Happy first day of Meteorological Summer! We start off mostly dry but light rain chances will move in later this afternoon. It won't be a complete washout but it is a good idea to bring the umbrella with you. Sunday will bring a few more chances for storms. They will be isolated but again, bring that umbrella with you! Highs are reaching the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday before the 80s return for the work week. We have some on and off chances for thunderstorms throughout the work week.

Have a great weekend!