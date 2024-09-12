Showers from Francine coming

Watch Now
It has been a warm, but overall pleasant Thursday as we await the rain from what was hurricane Francine. The clouds have already thickened and next, we await the rain which should arrive starting tonight. Look for showers to move from the south to the north by Friday morning. Friday will be the more active weather day with scattered tropical showers around the Commonwealth. Some of the showers could be heavy, and totals up to 1 inch may not be out of the realm of possibility, but some folks may see very little.

Once we move on into the weekend, we have the chance to see a few more showers on Saturday and Sunday, but will be on the more isolated side. The high temperature trend will keep warm...mainly low to mid 80s which will carry us through much of next work week, too. Rain chances will remain isolated through the week as well.

