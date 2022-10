Happy Saturday! Post-tropical storm Ian bringing in some rain chances for our weekend. It won't be a ton of rain but our Eastern counties could get a good soak this morning. Clouds will hang around throughout the day as well, with highs only climbing to the upper 60s. Rain chances linger into tomorrow Sunday with some cloud cover but we will be a bit warmer.

Monday and most of next week looks great again with a bit more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the low 70s!

Have a great weekend!