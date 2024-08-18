Showers linger this Sunday

After a very active Saturday, things are starting off more quiet and mostly dry this morning, but we still have the chance to see more showers this afternoon. The good news is that we don't have a severe weather risk today. Keep the umbrella around for general rain showers. This afternoon's high temperatures should reach the low 80s. Tonight is when you will be able to notice more of a dip in humidity and warmth, too. Monday is looking better as we hold onto clouds to start the day, then gradually see the sunshine return. The work week ahead looks fantastic as we remain dry and see temperatures in the 70s for a couple of days before moving back into the 80s.