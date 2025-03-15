Showers linger tonight and Sunday

Many showers and thunderstorms have been rolling through the Commonwealth today after being forecast for a few days. Several tornadoes have been reported in the Deep South in Mississippi and Alabama, but no storm damage has been reported in KY as of yet. The Flood Watch remains in place until 8 am Sunday for some more rain still yet to fall. Thunderstorm activity will continue to fade as we press through the remainder of the evening and overnight stretch. Sunday will hold a chance for an isolated thunderstorm, but chances for anything severe will be very very low. High temperatures, tomorrow, will be much cooler thanks to the passing cold front. The start of the new work week will actually be nice and dry again, but much cooler. Monday's high temperatures will only be in the mid 50s, but we'll warm up toward 70 again Tuesday and Wednesday. Another chilly blast will be upon us late in the week, too.