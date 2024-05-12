Showers return this week

It was just a spectacular day for moms today and the quiet, nice weather will linger into tonight as temperatures fall off to the mid 50s. Monday will begin with sun, but clouds will increase from the west and as this happens a couple of showers are possible in the afternoon for the Bluegrass. An umbrella may not be needed for you tomorrow, but it will on Tuesday. Better rain and thunderstorm chances arrive through much of Tuesday and even into early Wednesday, too. We get a small break from rain on Thursday then more creeps back in on Friday. Overall, the best/driest days will be Monday and Thursday. The temperature trend will camp out right around normal for the bulk of the week with small dips here and there.