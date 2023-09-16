Showers roll through tonight

Our weekend has been off to a nice start for some here in Kentucky, and others a bit wetter. Rain showers have kicked in and been over much of southern KY today and are currently moving north/northeast. We have the chance to see a stray shower in Lexington, but much of the action will remain south and east of us. The rain, and even storms, will be heavy at times, so keep an eye out. Totals may even creep up toward one inch, but those places will be few and far between. Much of the area will likely see between a quarter to half an inch of rain by the end of Sunday. Overnight, much of the action will push farther northeast eventually leaving the state. Sunday will hold a chance for a shower, but they will be much more stray than today. Several more clouds may linger through most of Sunday, but the sun should make an appearance from time to time. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler....in the mid 70s. Monday is similar as we will still have clouds around, but eventually skies clear for the week. Dry weather will come back and it will be a nice, but warm final few days of summer. Autumn officially begins next Saturday.