Showers/storms stick around Thursday

Chances for heavy rain
Posted at 3:39 PM, May 22, 2024
The first two days of the work week were sunny and hot and today we have returned to more active weather with showers and storms around. The storms have been spotty so far, but the rest of the evening and night will still hold a chance for heavy rain plus some lightning and thunder at your house. The chance for severe storms will dissipate overnight, but before they do, we could still see some storms that produce high to damaging wind. Stay weather aware tonight.

Over the next 24 hours, we'll continue to see rounds of showers where some rain will be heavy. Thursday and Friday look to be similar as we keep active through the week's end and move into the Memorial Day weekend. The temperature trend will still be warm all the way through the 8 day forecast with a slight cooling down into next week.

