Showers through early Friday

The trick-or-treaters will have a few rain showers to dodge this evening and tonight as a cold front comes through. It has also been a windy day so we'll still see some wind overnight. As the front passes, a stray shower may be left over to start Friday, especially in southeastern KY, but we will dry out quickly. Rain totals do not look to make much of an impression....maybe only a tenth to quarter of one inch. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the mid 60s. The weekend is looking great again as we welcome back more sun with a seasonable November feel. Sunday will start to warm back up to the mid 70s and the warming trend continues for a few more days, keeping warm for Election Day. Rain chances even start to creep back in for mid week.