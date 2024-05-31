Showers throughout the weekend

What a lovely stretch of weather has been upon us this week, and today was the exact same, but we are looking at changes setting up for the weekend. We should start off dry but with clouds on Saturday then see mainly lighter rain showers work in from the west through the afternoon. It won't be a washout, but there are many outdoor activities going on this weekend, so you will need an umbrella from time to time. Sunday brings a slightly better chance for heavier showers at times and even a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures for both weekend days will be similar, in the upper 70s. Next week brings more unsettled weather with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the low 80s.