Flooding potential today

Good morning! It has been a soggy start to our Thursday with plenty of rain falling all across the state even sending us some flooding issues. A Flood Watch is in effect for southern KY until 2 pm so be aware that heavy rain has and will likely continue to fall through much of your morning until early/mid afternoon. The action will become a bit more stray or isolated, but still could be heavy at times. Thunder, lightning, strong wind and small hail is still a possibility, too. Temperatures should only make it to the mid 70s with the clouds today, but we're on our way back into the low 80s for Friday and the weekend. Beyond that, we are back to a very summer feel with highs in the mid 80s! Those temperatures will also come with full sun and another dry stretch.