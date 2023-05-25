Slight chance for weekend rain

It's just been the most lovely of stretches of weather this week, but it will be changing some as we move toward the holiday weekend. Overnight sky-clearing and light winds will help our temperatures drop to the low 50s and upper 40s for most. That will make it a chilly start to Friday, but we will see vast improvements through the afternoon and in time for holiday travel with high temperatures up to the mid/upper 70s.

Plenty of sun is headed our way to wrap the work week, but more clouds and a chance for rain will arrive on Saturday and linger through Sunday. As of now, this is only a 20-30% chance of rain both days, mostly late Saturday into early Sunday. It certainly won't be a weekend washout by any stretch and the rain will really only be confined to areas mainly east of I-75.

After the weekend, Memorial Day itself should be a nice one with temperatures climbing to the low 80s and a sun/cloud mixture. Most of next week looks dry again, so we need to be seeing some rain chances coming in soon. The next shot would be late next week, if anything.