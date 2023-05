Happy Wednesday! We enjoyed another gorgeous day with sunshine and we have a wonderful Wednesday evening ahead. Temperatures will slowly drop overnight to the low 50s and winds shifting from the north after a cold front drops south overnight. Thursday's highs will be around 10° cooler in the low 70s. Memorial Day weekend is still looking mostly dry but an isolated shower or two will be possible both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Have a wonderful evening!