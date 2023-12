Happy Wednesday! Thanks to the cold front that passed through last night, we have had a chilly day in the upper 40s. The sun has stuck around and it will continue to throughout the rest of the work week as high pressure continues to take over. Our mornings will remain chilly with temperatures in the 30s but by our afternoons we will reach the low to mid 50s throughout the rest of the week. Light showers are possible on Sunday.

Have a great evening!