Happy Tuesday! It has been a gloomy day throughout the Bluegrass, but sunshine is moving back in tomorrow. Warmer temperatures move in for Wednesday afternoon with highs in upper 60/low 70s along with partly cloudy skies. The slight warm up doesn't last too long, another cold front moves in late on Thursday, pushing in some rain and storm chances both Thursday and Friday. Cooler air accompanies it, cooling us down to the low 60s for the weekend.

Have a great evening!