Slight warm up this weekend

Happy Saturday! We finally get a bit of sunshine this weekend and even a little warm up! We reach above freezing today (woo hoo!) with partly cloudy skies. We continue to get warmer into Sunday, highs reaching the low 40s! We will start to see more of that snow melting off our grassy areas and sidewalks over the next few days as we continue to get warmer and warmer at the start of the week. We stay dry until late this week when a small chance for showers pops up Thursday/Friday.

Have a great weekend!

