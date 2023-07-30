Slightly cooler temperatures for start of week

Happy Sunday! Finally getting a little bit of relief from the heat today as temperatures dip back to the upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity will also be a lot lower for the start of the work week. We have partly cloudy skies today with some slight rain chances through the afternoon. Monday, we will be a bit drier and slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Enjoy the slightly cooler temperatures while we have them, as the 90s and that humidity move back in at the end of the week.

Have a great day!