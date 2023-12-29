Slightly gloomy end of the year

Happy Friday! It has been a dreary day with on and off flurries and light rain. Friday evening and into Saturday will be much of the same with a lot of cloud cover through the beginning portions of Saturday. By the afternoon we will see a bit more sunshine peaking through and highs reaching the low 40s. We will stay mostly dry on Sunday with winds shifting from the south, pushing in some warmer air for the second half of the weekend. It won't last long though. Another cold front front sweeps in Sunday into Monday, cooling us back in the upper 30s/low 40s for the start of the New Year.

Have a great weekend and happy 2024!