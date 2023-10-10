Slow warm up this week

Happy Tuesday! Sunshine has stuck around all day and we continue to see dry conditions through the week. A warm up is on the way by mid-week with highs in the 70s for Wednesday and getting close to the low 80s by Thursday/Friday. The heat doesn't stick around for long, a cold front moves in Friday night, bringing with it a chance for widespread showers and storms Friday and into Saturday. Rain chances continue throughout the weekend and our temperatures plummet to the 60s and 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great evening!