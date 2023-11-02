Slow warming trend is back

Prepare the ice scraper this morning because we have frost for sure as temperatures are feeling as low as the low 20s! Grab the coats, too. Eventually, post sunrise, we will see a decent warm-up especially compared to yesterday's afternoon high temperatures. We should have no problem getting into the mid 50s and that's just the start of the warming trend. Through Friday and into the weekend, we see the mid and upper 60s make a comeback. That will make for a wonderful and dry weekend to get the outdoor things done. Rain will stay away for the weekend, but we see shower chances return next week. You will need the umbrella for most of the week coming up.