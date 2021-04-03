Slowly Warming Up

Our Easter weekend is shaping up to be a beauty once we get past these frozen temperatures. Signs of warmer air are out there though, especially to our west and we will begin to warm up past the 40s today. In fact, some will see the 60 degree mark this afternoon. A high pressure will keep the ground dry for any Easter activities you may have planned for both today and tomorrow. We'll warm up even more on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Plenty of sunshine will help it to look and feel nicer too. As we finish up the weekend and move into the first full week of April, we have a nice stretch of 70s, but the warmer air will bring some more spring-time rain showers again. Thunderstorms will become more likely starting Thursday and lasting into next weekend. Until then, enjoy the lovely weather.