Small break from rain Friday

After a soggy past few days, we do have some slightly drier weather coming in for Friday. Most of the rain will clear Kentucky overnight leaving us with temperatures down to the upper 50s to start the day. Clearing is also likely so we get some good sun time tomorrow. Because of the sun and a strong pull from the south, temperatures are expected to make it well into the 70s. The record high for Friday in Lexington is 77 degrees and we are forecasting 78 degrees. Southern KY may even reach the low 80s! This big warmth will eventually lead to the chance for more rain and strong storms on Saturday. The timing looks to be later in the day. Rain totals over the next week look to be between 2 and 3 inches leading to some high water concerns. Much of next work week is still warm with showers and thunderstorms around.