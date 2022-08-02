Small break from rain, heat kicks up

We dodged the worst of the storms last night as the complex remain well to our west, but was still strong and kicked up several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in western KY. Now, we have the same cold front meandering through the state which could bring us a smaller chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but not everyone will see rain. The rain will likely be hit and miss through the afternoon/evening time frame, but keep in mind any shower could still be very heavy plus include a lot of lightning and isolated strong wind gusts. A marginal risk (1 out of 5) threat sits over part of central and most of western KY today.

The cold front should pass on through today and help us to keep quiet tonight and most of Wednesday. The heat is on! The high temperature trend is rising to the upper 80s today then we'll hit the low 90s tomorrow and Thursday with several days of feeling like the mid 90s. Dew point temperatures will reach the mid 70s for a few days...feeling oppressive. Take care in the high heat and humidity. Better rain chances return for late week along with scattered thunderstorms again.