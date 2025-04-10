Small chance for a thunderstorm tonight

After round one of rain showers came through very early this morning, much of our day has been nice and warm, but round two of showers will arrive later this evening. The low pressure will keep the showers around to start your Friday, but eventually they will move on and the rest of the day will be dry again. We could see some sun tomorrow, otherwise it's mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 50s. The winds will be out of the north, so it will feel cooler. The upcoming weekend will turn off nicer as we get the dry weather and sunshine back, and also start to warm up some. Saturday will still sit in the mid 50s, but by Sunday, we'll hit the mid 60s. Monday brings another surge of warmth (low 70s), but it also comes with some more shower and storm chances which may hang around until Tuesday.