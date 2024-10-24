Small Friday rain chance

Watch Now
Another beautiful fall day is in the books for Kentucky and we are heading into just a few changes for Friday and beyond. Ahead of a cold front, we will warm up in a big way. Friday will start with sun and that will cause temperatures to push right back up to near 80 degrees again. The cold front will increase our clouds in the afternoon and possibly even bring a rain shower or two with it. The best chance to see a shower will be late evening into the night, but the rain wraps up quickly. Temperatures will become much cooler for the coming weekend as we likely won't make it out of the 60s either day. There is still little in the way of rain for next week, except a bit later on toward Halloween and we get warm again, too.

