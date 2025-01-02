Small, light snow chance tonight

After a nice, sunny day, we shift our attention to a small chance for winter moving in tonight/Friday. A quick-moving low pressure will glide in tonight ushering in a chance for snow showers through Friday morning. This will be a quick hit and won't do much, may put down a light coating of snow as nighttime temperatures dip just below freezing. The remainder of Friday will be nice and turn off sunny again, but be a bit colder. Saturday is also quiet with more sun.

We will really be watching late weekend as we have the chance to see not only snow, but rain and ice. Right now, the details are not ironed out, but we know that all precipitation types will be on the table and all is temperature dependent. Do stay weather aware as we get closer to the event, but don't panic. After that winter blast, we will see temperatures fall to and stay in the 20s for several days.