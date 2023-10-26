Small rain chances ahead

More warm weather comes in for us to finish out the work week and slide into the weekend. This is a big weekend with the Cats taking on Tennessee and lots to do to prepare for Halloween next week. We do have rain chances that will be moving in starting Friday. Showers will likely be hit and miss, but you will want to have an umbrella nearby. Saturday and Sunday look similar with scattered showers and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Monday actually brings in the biggest chance for rain with a strong cold front. That front will knock our high temperatures way down to the 40s and 50s for the first few days of November and lows into the upper 20s and low 30s making for a larger area of frost/freeze. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts.