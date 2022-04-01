Small warm-up coming for the weekend

Our Friday started on a cold note, and we have only seen slight improvements throughout the day including a few breaks in the clouds, particular clearing for western KY. Temperatures really have not warmed up much at all as we have stayed in the low to mid 40s about all day. As a high pressure rolls in soon, the sky will continue to clear out overnight sending our low temperatures falling to the low 30s. Since the grow season has technically begun, we have a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in place until 10 am Saturday. The morning will be cold and frosty, but we will warm up some to the mid 50s Saturday afternoon. A weak cold front may bring a few rain showers in for Saturday evening, but not everyone will see rain.

Sunday looks to be the better of the weekend days with a bit less cloud cover and high temperatures warming toward 60 degrees. Sunday will also be dry. The start of next work week looks calm with the 60s arriving, but soon comes the rain and storm chances yet again. Highs will run up to the upper 60s for one day and that is Wednesday, then another cold front sends us back to the 50s for late week.