Small weekend warm-up

It's been a cold, windy, and even snowy day across the Bluegrass. We just haven't seen a whole lot in the way of snow accumulation and this system is now winding down. Most locations picked up a trace amount though some in eastern KY may have seen as much as half an inch or so. Snow showers will dwindle overnight as drier air is coming in. Lows tonight will fall to the 20s again so that will make for a cold start to your Friday. The good news is that we will see some improvements into the afternoon tomorrow as highs press into the mid 40s. Saturday will warm even more...up to the low 50s. We will stay mostly dry into the weekend, but our next weather-maker should bring in more rain for Sunday and the start of Monday. Our warmer-than-normal winter trend lingers another week as temperatures keep us under mostly rainy patterns instead of snow. We do have our eye on one system moving in next midweek that could make things interesting. Here's your note that we still have a lot of winter to get through.